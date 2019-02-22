Dance stars trip the light fantastic at RCH

Anton and Erin: Dance Those Magical Musicals comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 3 at 3pm.

The nation’s favourite ballroom couple present a world where ballroom meets musical theatre with stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography, set to iconic theatrical music from shows including Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street, Wicked, Top Hat, Hairspray and Jersey Boys.

Joining Anton and Erin live on stage will be the London Concert Orchestra with conductor Richard Balcombe, a West End dance ensemble and the brilliant star vocalist, Lance Ellington. The show will also feature the very popular ‘Q and A’ section providing some fun interaction with the audience.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk