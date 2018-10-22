Dads in spotlight as fun show comes to Derby Theatre this weekend

NotNow Collective will be performing DadMan: The Bathtime Warrior, at Derby Theatre Studio on Saturday, October 27.

The show will be performed at 8pm and there will be an additional baby-friendly matinee performance from 2pm on the day.

DadMan takes a fresh and funny look at parenthood from the perspective of dads.

DadMan is a warrior. He stands strong at the gates of an ideal birth-plan and sings the blues about being the only man at a parent and baby group. He courageously navigates the precipices of school runs. DadMan enters the contest for the title of The Breadwinner armed with swords and Lego.

This show is partly quiz, partly story intertwined with live music and original songs, partly total fantasy.

The baby-friendly matinee performance at 2pm has been adapted to cater for the specific needs of babies attending this performance with their parents/carers. It has adapted lighting and sound levels, so that babies are not disturbed by loud noises or sudden plunges into darkness, and with the actors fully prepared to work around babies and toddlers crying, shouting or ‘invading’ the stage.

Ahead of the baby-friendly matinee at 2pm, there will be a free Baby Groove ‘n’ Show, a parent-baby session focussing on music, rhythm and play led by Paul Carroll, a Birmingham-based dad and musician, which promises to provide as much fun for the parents as for the babies. The Baby Groove session is free when booking tickets for the baby-friendly matinee.

The evening performance at 8pm is intended for adults only.

For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk.