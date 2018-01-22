Coward’s classic comedy hits stage at Derby Theatre

London Classic Theatre is to perform Private Lives by Noel Coward at Derby Theatre from January 30-February 3.

Coward’s most popular and enduring stage comedy, the highly acclaimed theatre company is bringing its latest UK touring production to the area.

1930. Deauville, France. Two newly-married couples occupy adjoining honeymoon suites in the same hotel. As adistant orchestra plays, Sibyl gazes adoringly at charismatic husband Elyot, while Victor admires his new wife, the vivacious and sophisticated Amanda.

Champagne flows and the sea shimmers in the moonlight as the newlyweds prepare for the evening ahead. But when Amanda overhears a familiar voice singing a forgotten song, an old spark reignites, with spectacular consequences.

Full of razor-sharp wit and quick-fire dialogue, Private Lives was extraordinarily written in only three days, and opened at London’s Phoenix Theatre in August 1930 to packed houses.

Since then, this charming comedy of manners has retained its remarkable appeal, captivating audiences all over the world.

Tickets for Private Lives are £15.50-£26.50, with concession and group rates available. For more information and to book tickets call the Box Office on 01332 593939 or book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo by Sheila Burnett