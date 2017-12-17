Comic Kevin is back to build more Bridges on his new tour

The star Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges is back on the road next year.

He brings his latest show - Brand New Tour - to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 7-8.

Embarking on his biggest tour to date, Kevin Bridges says: “I’m delighted to announce that I will be back on the road in 2018. It’s been three years since my last tour, three tough years of watching the world fall apart thus, I’ve decided, I need to get out of the house more and lend a hand in saving it.

“With amusing anecdotes and witty observations I’m sure I can save the world or at least provide a decent enough night out. We’ll see. I’ll catch you there folks. Yaldy!”

Kevin Bridges is no stranger to breaking box office records. When his 2015 tour A Whole Different Story went on sale at the end of 2014 it won awards from both Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Comedy Ticket of the year.

For ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk