Comic Bailey to bring tour to Derby Arena next year

Comedian Bill Bailey’s latest tour Larks in Transit will be coming to Derby Arena on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, June 14, priced £37.

Larks in Transit is a compendium of travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of 20 years as a travelling comedian.

With musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill Bailey tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness. Plus, he fashions a symphony from a ringtone, tells the real story of Old McDonald, and a re-imagines the Stars and Stripes.

Two decades of touring larks from a comic described by the Daily Telegraph as ‘the brainiest comic of his generation’.

Bill Bailey: Larks in Transit has received many positive reviews from national and international critics.

Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk

They can also be purchased at the Sales and Information Centre, on the Market Place, Derby, DE1 3AH.