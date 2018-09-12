Cirque comes to town for Nottingham performances

The cast of Cirque du Soleil’s OVO has arrived in Nottingham ahead of the premiere performance at the Motorpoint Arena tonight (Wednesday).

The production will be performed in Nottingham until Sunday, September 16.

The show is a celebration of nature and co-existence, with a cast of 50 performing artists from 17 different countries specialising in various acrobatics.

The set is bright and exciting and the costumes are intricate and beautifully handmade, being set in the colourful world of bugs and insects.

OVO is a vibrant and uplifting production with dazzling stunts and jaw-dropping physical feats. The show has been performed to more than million people across the world.

For more, see www.cirquedusoleil.com

Photo credit: Whitefoot Photography