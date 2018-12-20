Christie’s classic mystery is coming to the area in 2019

Don’t miss The Mousetrap when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal, from June 17-22.

The legendary whodunnit by Dame Agatha Christie has been announced for a major national tour opening in January and starring Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses) as Mrs Boyle.

This unstoppable West End hit has been delighting theatregoers for 67 years with its macabre murder mystery.

Following a record-breaking 60th anniversary debut tour, this timeless thriller returns by popular demand, in an extensive new tour giving audiences all across the UK the opportunity to discover theatre’s best-kept secret.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Tristram Kenton