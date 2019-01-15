The cast assemble in the Hotel Solerno in Benidorm Live!

Check in for Benidorm Live and see familiar faces from the TV

Fans missing the comic capers of holidaymakers and hotel workers in TV sitcom Benidorm can catch up with their favourite characters who are touring UK theatres this year.

Benidorm Live recaptures the sun, sea and Sangria experiences of Brits abroad and the staff in a Spanish hotel who have to look after their every whim.
Here is a quick reminder of the key players who will be visiting a theatre near you. Catch the show at Sheffield Lyceum from January 21 to 26 and at Nottingham Theatre Royal from March 25-30.

Poolside fun in Benidorm Live!
Jake Canuso plays Spanish bartender Matteo
Sherrie Hewson plays the formidable hotel boss Joyce Temple-Savage.
Janine Duvitski plays nervy holidaymaker Jacqueline.
