Catch one-off performances of plays at Guildhall

The Guildhall Theatre in Derby is the venue for one-off performances of two plays next month.

Tea with the Old Queen is being performed on Wednesday, February 7, from 7.30pm. It is a funny, witty and poignant play revealing the eccentricities of our monarchy as recorded in the fictitious ‘secret’ diaries of William Tallon – Steward and Page of the Backstairs to the Queen Mother. Tickets are available for £14.50.

Produced by Banner Theatre, Rise, Like Lions! is at the Guildhall Theatre on Thursday, February 8, from 7.30pm and weaves inspirational stories of workers in struggle with music, song and video. Tickets are priced at £12 and concessions and group rates are available.

Call the box office on 01332 255800.