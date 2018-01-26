Award-winning writer’s play comes to Neville Studio at Playhouse

Finding Nana is to be performed in the Neville Studio at Nottingham Playhouse from February 7-10.

Written by the joint winner of the George Devine Most Promising Playwright Award 2016, Finding Nana is set in a seaside hotel of childhood summers.

This autobiographical play by award-winner Jane Upton journeys back to find a beloved Nana before she forgot who she was.

Following hit plays Bones, Swimming and All the Little Lights, Finding Nana is about the universal, unconditional love between a granddaughter and her Nana and the desperate need to capture memories before they disappear.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9419419 or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk