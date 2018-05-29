Award-winning writer’s Lava to be staged in Neville Studio

Nottingham Playhouse and Fifth Word has announced the full cast for its first Neville Studio production under the artistic direction of Adam Penford.

Lava, directed by Angharad Jones and written by award-winning playwright James Fritz takes a timely look relationships, young people and a world that makes little sense - in a story set during a natural disaster.

A small asteroid has hit the capital city. Thousands have been displaced. And in a town far away, a young man called Vin (Ted Reilly) is finding it hard to talk.

The only person who seems to notice is Rachel (Safiyya Ingar), who resolves to find out what’s troubling him and help him find his voice again. But when Rach’s family take in the articulate and charismatic survivor of the asteroid incident, Vin’s silence is no longer her first priority.

Joining Reilly (pictured) and Ingar on stage will be Nottingham-born Emma Pallant as Vin’s mum Vicky and Fred Fergus as Rachel’s friend Jamie.

Fifth Word is an associate company at Nottingham Playhouse run by joint artistic directors Laura Ford and Angharad Jones that produces and tours ambitious new plays from the most exciting voices around the UK. Its work focusses on shining a light on unheard stories that entertain, emotionally engage and spark debate in younger audiences.

Fiona Buffini, associate director at Nottingham Playhouse, said: “Lava is our fourth collaboration with Fifth Word, reflecting our commitment both to staging excellent new writing and to helping local companies develop.”

Angharad Jones, joint artistic director at Fifth Word and director of Lava, said: “Lava is a really exciting new play from James Fritz that I think will really connect with people. It’s funny, moving and bold and I think particularly right for 2018 when sometimes we struggle to make sense of the world and how we communicate about the difficult things that happen.”

Lava runs from June 15-30 at Nottingham Playhouse’s Neville Studio, with matinees at 2pm and evening performances at 7.45pm.

Tickets are priced £15.50 (£14 concessions). For more information about Nottingham Playhouse visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk