Nottingham Glee Club plays host to an appearance by award-winning comedian John Robins on March 22.

He won the Edinburgh Comedy Award 2017 for his latest live show The Darkness Of Robins.

The co-host of the popular Elis James and John Robins Show on Radio X is touring the country with The Darkness of Robins during the first part of 2018.

For more on the visit to Nottingham of this acclaimed comedian, go to www.glee.co.uk