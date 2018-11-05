Award success for Nottingham’s Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall

The Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall Nottingham has won the Inclusive Tourism Award at the Nottinghamshire Hospitality STARS Awards 2018.

The awards ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza in Nottingham, celebrating the achievements of Nottinghamshire’s thriving tourism and hospitality sector, which employs more than 22,000 people and is worth more than £1.8bn.

The awards were organised by Visit Nottinghamshire, the city and county’s official tourism body, and produced in affiliation with the Nottingham Hospitality Association and the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Accessibility is at the heart of the Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall Nottingham’s commitment to providing exemplary customer service.

The venue’s front of house and access development manager, Emily Malen, and conference and events co-ordinator, Gurpreet Bains, attended the ceremony to receive the Inclusive Tourism Award.

Emily Malen attributed their success to a whole team effort: “I have no doubt that we have won this award through the hard work and commitment of everyone at the Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall.

“Every member of staff, from backstage, box office, creative learning, administration and front of house, is involved in the work we do to make our theatre and concert hall as accessible as possible.

“To us, being ‘inclusive’ means ensuring all our visitors have a smooth and hassle free customer journey, from initial booking to coming along to enjoy the show. We want all our customers to be able to participate equally, with dignity and respect. We are committed to this as a whole organisation and this inclusive tourism award reflects the success of everyone who works here. I couldn’t be prouder!”