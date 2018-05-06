The Thompson Twins’ frontman records debut solo album

Tom Bailey, frontman with The Thompason Twins, will release his debut solo album this summer.

Whilst Tom has been prolific in the genres of dub, world music and audio visual projects over the last two decades this will be his first ‘pop’ record since Babble’s 1996 release ‘Ether’.

Announcing the new album, which is called Science Fiction and will be released on July, Tom said: “I so much enjoyed playing concerts around the world over the last couple of years, that I began working behind the scenes on writing, recording and mixing the songs in this collection. As you know, I have concentrated on other areas of music for the past couple of decades – but I find it incredibly rewarding to be making pop music again. There’s something so special about the way this kind of music works and, for me, it’s like finding a long lost friend.”

Tom will tour with Culture Club and Belinda Carlisle later this year, performing at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on November 9.