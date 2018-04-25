Tantalise your tastebuds at this weekend’s Bakewell Food Festival

Bakewell Food Festival returns this weekend for its seventh year, tempting families with an array of tasty goodies, cookery demonstrations, dozens of food stalls and craft and gift fairs.

Celebrity chef Richard Fox will be demonstrating his art and there will be a cookery school and food lab for children to have a go.

James Mackay and his owls will be visiting the festival during the course of the weekend.

Visitors looking for crafts and gifts should head over to the Medway Centre and Town Hall where fairs will be running.

The festival runs on Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 29, and is open from 9am to 5pm.