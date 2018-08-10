Take your family on a wild walk in search of adventure

Join a bunch of cheeky vagabonds on an adventure to help a hapless Prince find the rascal who has been stealing the King’s golden apples.

A fun outing is guaranteed for all the family in an outdoor production which will be performed at three venues over the coming week.

Colourful characters will feature in Babbling Vagabonds’ presentation of A Wild Walk - The Golden Thief at the following venues:

Crich’s Gelebe Field Centre - August 19 at 11am and 2pm; Thornbridge Hall, Great Longstone, on August 21 at 11am and 2.30pm and the Longhsaw Estate, near Sheffield, from August 22-24 at 4pm and 7pm daily.

Tickets range from £5 to £8 plus additional booking fee at some venues. For more details go to www.babblingvagabonds.co.uk/wild-walk-golden-thief/