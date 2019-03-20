Take a look at when and where you can watch live bands in Derbyshire

Thursday, March 21

Interplay. Jazz band. Club Chesterfield, Ashgate, Chesterfield.

Sworn Amongst, Forever In The Making, Burn Down The District. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Bob Hall & Hilary Blythe. Buxton Opera House, Buxton.

Royal Rock Night, The Queen’s Head, Buxton.

Friday, March 22

DC Done Dirt Cheap, AC/DC tribute act. The British Legion, Market Place, Ashbourne.

Lisa Jayne West. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Sammie Leigh. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

The Lords of Valhalla. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Dychosis / Pemphigoid / Crimson Brigade. The Country Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Mancuso. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Coldflame. The Queen’s Head, Buxton.

The Goldleaf Duo. The Remarkable Hare, Matlock.

Every Story Ends. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

AC/DC UK. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Saturday, March 23

5ive, S Club, Ultrabeat. Mecca Bingo, Chesterfield. Over 18s only.

Richie Richards. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

James Johnson. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.

DC Done Dirt Cheap, AC/DC tribute act. The George & Dragon, Belper.

Fuzzy Felt World. Gilbert’s, Buxton.

ziPt. The Flying Childers, Stanton in Peak.

James Hart. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Alfreton.

Steven Hayles. Brimington Social Club, Brimington.

Mike Johns. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

The Beat Hounds. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Hi-On Maiden. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Alfie Hornsby and friends. The Country Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Steeleye Span. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

The Natterjacks. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Manchester Ska Foundation. The Queen’s Head, Buxton.

Quireboys. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Lancashire Hotpots. The Venue, Derby.

Jez Lowe. Imperial Rooms, Matlock.

Andy Crowe. The Riverside Centre, Derby.

Riverside Live 2019. The Riverside Centre, Derby.

Mark Numan. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

Sunday, March 24

Juno hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days. Bunny Hop, Langley Mill.

Merle Forbes. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.

Tommy Flynn. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Alfreton.

Wednesday, March 27

The Blues Review. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Jim Tracy. North Wingfield MW Social Club, Derbyshire.

Ali. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.