Take a candelit tour of Haddon Hall and see rooms decorated with fairytale scenes

Haddon Hall is hosting candlelight tours as part of its festivities in the run-up to Christmas.

The evening will start with a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie before guests join a knowledgeable guide on an enchating tour of the 900-year-old home.

Candlelight tours will take place on December 15, 17, 18, 19 and 20, running at half hourly intervals from 6pm to 8pm and each lasting approximately one hour.

On December 19, the visitors on 6pm and 8pm tours will have the opportunity to enjoy a two-course Christmas dinner to accompany the tour in the

Haddon restaurant at 7pm, which is also available to those who do not wish to take the tour.

Guests will be able to choose between traditional roast turkey, pork and leek Wellington, baked cod loin and beetroot, spinach and feta pithiviers for main, all served with seasonal vegetables.

And for dessert, guests will have the choice of a traditional Christmas pudding, fig, ginger and date pudding, chocolate and orange torte or a lemon and blueberry cheesecake mousse.

This year, Haddon Hall welcome their guests to share in the delights of ‘Sleeping Beauty and Other Tales’, where Haddon’s many magnificent rooms will offer a journey through the nation’s most beloved fairy tales.

Guests will walk into The Banqueting Hall to find overgrown rose briars and a fully laden banqueting table frozen in time, The kitchens will play host to both ‘Cinderella’, whose stepmother, jealous of her charm and beauty, forces her to serve the household, as well as ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’. The Orange Chamber will be transformed into a shoemaker’s workshop for the ‘Elves and the Shoemaker’, The Great Chamber will stage ‘Cinderella’ at the Ball and guests will enter an enchanted forest housed within the Long Gallery, to find Sleeping Beauty’s bed.

The candlelight tours will allow visitors to discover this year’s festive theme in intimate groups of 20, also taking in the historic sights of the hall itself.

Haddon’s candlelight tours are priced at £29 per person, and the Christmas dinner £20.75, costing £49.75 as a package deal for both. Pre-booking is essential, and can be done online, click here. Group bookings are also welcome, call the office on 01629 812855.