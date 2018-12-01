Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, La Fille mal Gardée will be staged in Derbyshire by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia returns to Derbyshire to present some of the dance world’s best-loved creations.

Three presentations will be staged at Buxton Opera House next month.

La Fille mal Gardée will be performed on January 4 at 7.30pm, Swan Lake on January 5 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and The Nutcracker on January 6 at 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

The productions merge traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative staging set against an ever-changing colourful backdrop with magical special effects.

Comprising more than 40 dancers and 30 musicians, the company has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and depth.

Artistic director Sergei Bobrov said: “We very much look forward to our annual UK tour. With a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians performing some classic scores, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage which I believe will leave a wonderful impression in the minds of the audience. It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian Ballet to the British public.”

To buy tickets online,click here or call 01298 72190.