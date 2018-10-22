Stand Amongst Giants to play at Hard Rock Hell festival headed by Saxon and The Dead Daisies

Derbyshire hard blues rock band Stand Amongst Giants will be playing at a festival topped by Saxon.

An audience of 4,000 will be flocking to the Hard Rock Hell 12 in Wales on November 10 where Stand Amongst Giants will be playing ahead of The Dead Daisies.

Lead guitarist Ben Boswell said: “We feel it’s a huge achievement for us as a small band from Chesterfield and are incredibly excited and honoured to have been asked.”

Stand Amongst Giants is fronted by singer Rob Walker with George Sharpe on bass and Stan Tomkinson on drums.

The band have just signed to WDFD records. You can catch them playing at The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield, on December 22. A headlining show at the 02 Academy in Sheffield for HRH Crows is in the pipeline for 2019.

Formed three years ago, Stand Amongst Giants have played more than 200 shows across the country. Ben said: “We were invited to the USA as part of the guest-list for Motorhead before the passing of Lemmy Kilmister. We landed a support slot with The Graveltones and ended 2016 with a bang.”

Stand Amongst Giants cite Led Zeppelin, Rival Sons, Black Sabbath and Foo Fighters among their influences.