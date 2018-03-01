Show goes on for The Case of the Frightened Lady in Chesterfield this week

Performances of The Case of the Frightened Lady are going ahead as scheduled at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre this week.

Customers who are unable to attend a performance due to snow disruption have the following options:

Exchange your ticket for one of the following performances: Thursday, March 1, Friday March 2 and Saturday, March 3, all at 7.30pm or Saturday, March 3, at 2.30pm.

If you wish to go to an alternative performance of The Case of the Frightened Lady, you should keep hold of your current ticket and exchange it at the Pomegranate Theatre box office which is open for the alternative performance. The box office at the Pomegranate Theatre is open one hour before the performance start time.

If you are not able to attend any of the above performances, the producer of the production, Bill Kenwright Ltd, has agreed that customers will be able to get credit for the value of their ticket(s) which can then be used against tickets for their forthcoming production of Blood Brothers in November 2018 at the Winding Wheel.

Customers wishing to exchange their Frightened Lady tickets against tickets for Blood Brothers should do so by Saturday, March 17. In order for the Blood Brothers tickets to be released, the original Frightened Lady ticket(s) must be returned to the box office in person or by post to Chesterfield Theatres box office, Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre, Rykneld Square, Chesterfield, S40 1SB. Customers unable to return tickets in person or by post before Saturday, March 17, will need to complete the exchange by phone before March 17, but will be able to present the unused ticket for The Frightened Lady at a later date, at which point the Blood Brothers ticket will be released.

Exchanges are subject to availability and if the ticket exchanged for is of a higher value then the difference must be paid.

If you have any further questions, contact the box office on 01246 345 222 or box.office@chesterfield.gov.uk