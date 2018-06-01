Series eight of TV drama Moving On is out on DVD

Coronation Street actor Chris Gascoyne is among the actors who contributed to the eighth series of award-winning television drama Moving On which has been released on DVD.

The BBC series casts an unflinching eye on the everyday drama of modern life, with storylines ranging from the struggles of work on a zero hours contract to a foster child on the run from immigration officials after his appeal to remain is rejected.

Performers include Warren Brown (Luther), Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey), Katy Cavanagh (Coronation Street), Lorraine Cheshire (Trollied), Andrew Tiernan (300), Bernard Wrigley (Emmerdale) and more.

Guest directors range fromAdrian Dunbar (Line of Duty) to Noreen Kershaw (Life on Mars).

With series nine recently shown on BBC One in 2018, this is the perfect time to catch up on previous episodes.

Series four to seven of Moving On are also available on DVD from Simply Media.