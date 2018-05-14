Sax ace Snake Davis is Derbyshire bound

Outstanding saxophonist Snake Davis is returning to Buxton after bringing the Classic Sax Solos show last year.

He has unparalleled gifts for playing not only the saxophone but also flutes, whistles and the ancient Japanese Shakuhachi. He and his band together produce tunes that are instantly recognisable along with popular self-penned numbers.

Snake will be performing with his band at the Pavilion Arts Centre on Friday, May 18.

His credits include working with some of the biggest names in music including James Brown, Tina Turner, Lisa Stansfield, Tom Jones and Annie Lennox during his 30-year career.

A soul funk master, with a hint of jazz, will be playing a few tunes from the classic solos tour and new material and old favourites accompanied by his regular band.

Don’t miss an unforgettable evening full of infectious feel good energy.

Tickets are priced at £20.50. Discounts are available. To buy tickets call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk