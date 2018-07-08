Rula Lenska tells how her Countess mum survived concentration camp

Rula Lenska, one of the UK’s best-loved actresses, is bringing her one-woman show to Buxton Festival Fringe.

Immensely proud of her Polish roots, Rula will bring to life the memoirs of her mother Elizabeth ‘Bisia’ Carroll, as recorded for BBC Radio 4 in 1980. It’s a moving, funny and at times devastating story: from life as a Countess escaping Nazi-occupied Poland through Yugoslavia, surviving a concentration camp and arriving in England as a refugee.

Rula’s career has ranged from Rock Follies to Inside Number 9 via stints in both Coronation Street and Eastenders, and extensive stage work, most recently The Case of the Frightened Lady which toured to Chesterfield earlier this year.

Entitled From Dzikow to Willesden Green, her one-woman show will be staged in the Rotunda theatre in the town’s Pavilion Gardens on July 15 at 3.30pm.

Tickets for From Dzikow to Willesden Greeen cost £16 and £14 (concessions). Go to www.rotundatheatre.com/product-page/rula-lenska