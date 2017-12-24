Put on your dancing shoes

Northern Soul and Motown music fans are in for a treat in the new year.

Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel is hosting a Northern Soul All Dayer on January 6 and a Motown Club Night on the same evening.

The all-dayer starts at 3pm in the main auditorium where ten DJs will be manning the decks.

There will be Motown and club soul sounds from national DJs in the ballroom from 8pm.

Tickets for the Northern Soul All Dayer cost £10. Tickets for the Motown Club Night cost £8. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk