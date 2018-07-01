Oliver! showcases talents of region’s young people

Consider yourself at home when the award-winning Creatio Arts returns to Derby Theatre with Lionel Bart’s Oliver!.

Rnning from July 3 to 6, Oliver! features a cast of 54 young people drawn from across the region.

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning masterpiece is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for best picture.

At its heart is Oliver, a poor orphan who is apprenticed to an undertaker. He escapes to London and finds refuge among a gang of pickpocets who are controlled by the elderly Fagin.

When Oliver is caught for a crime he didn’t commit, the benevolent victim takes him in. However, Fagin enlists the support of evil Bill Sykes and sympathetic girlfriend Nancy to kidnap Oliver.

The show is suitable for viewers aged five years and above. Tickets are priced from £15.50. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.

Creatio Arts’ previous production at Derby Theatre was The Phantom of the Opera.