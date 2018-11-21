Your guide to where the live music is happening in Derbyshire

Thursday, November 22
Elwood Blues. Angel, Crossley Street, Ripley.
Friday, November 23
Jake Henry Trio. Launch night of Pig and Pump pub, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield.
Kings Ov Leon. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Ohasis. The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Vaudeville Skiffle Show. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Sal Solo. Crown and Cushion, Broad Pavement, Chesterfield.
Swansong Acoustic. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The Modern Strangers. The Venue, Derby.
Howzat. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield
Saturday, November 24
Andy Bennett, former Ocean Colour Scene guitarist. Pig and Pump, Chesterfield.
Beautiful Sound. A tribute to The Beautiful South. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Wynch. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.
Focus. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Rattled. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Idolins. George and Dragon, Belper.
ziPt. Flying Childers Inn, Stanton in The Peak.
Head Over Heels. Brimington Social Club, High Street, Brimington.
Paper Kite. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
The Sugar Tree. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
After Hours. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Loz Shaw. Temple Bar, Matlock Bath.
Let’s ABBA Party. Conservative Club, Heanor.
Elvis Tribute. Milford Social Club, Milford, Belper.
Lizzie Owen. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Station Lane, Chesterfield.
Pocket Rocket. Palmer-Morewood Social Club, Hall Street, Alfreton.
Matt Symons. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
Wayne Samuel. Enterprise Sports and Social Club, Station Road, Ilkeston.
Claire Watson. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.
Charley Travis. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.
Fuzzy Felt World. Gilbert’s, Buxton.
Neil Elliot. The Willow Tree, Pilsley
Tabu. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield
Jon Ryan. Hilltop WMC and Institute. Quarry Road, Bolsover.
Sunday, November 25
Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Vinny Deane. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.
Paul Jonah. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Wednesday, November 28
Tom Collins. Country ‘n’ Western artiste. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club, Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield.
Tony H. Hilltop WMC and Institute. Quarry Road, Bolsover.