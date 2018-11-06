Your guide to where all the live music is happening in Derbyshire

Thursday, November 8

Carvin Jones. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Friday, November 9

Take The Seven. Playing at Ginfest in aid of Cavendish Cancer Care; tickets £25. The Remarkable Hare, Matlock.

U2UK. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Escape Plan and Invade The Arcade. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Martin Stephenson & THe Daintees. The Venue, Derby.

ziPt. Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

Fred Zeppelin. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Molly and the Greynotes. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Bad Penny. The White Lion, Heeley, Sheffield.

Saturday, November 10

The Eugene Hideaway Bridges Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Sound Thieves. The County music bar, Chesterfield.

Fahrenheit. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Ultimate Leppard. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

ziPt. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

L. Wood. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Red Lane. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

DFacto. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.

Driven. Milford Social Club, Milford, Belper.

Harry Linacre. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Sarah Bright. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Lucy Milford. Temple Bar, Matlock.

Karnival. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, Derby.

Rick Sheehan. Victory Club, Chellaston Road, Derby.

Blackstar. Chequers, Breaston, Derby.

Sunday, November 11

The Nimmo Brothers. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Hayley Lou. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Double Cross. Milford Social Club, Milford, Belper.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Monday, November 12

10cc. Buxton Opera House.

Wednesday, November 14

Bad Penny. The Neptune, St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield.

Bonnie. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.