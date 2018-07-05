World premiere to feature in orchestra’s Nottingham concert

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a world premiere performance in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s next concert, on Saturday, July 7.

The concert starts at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church, High Pavement, Nottingham, and will be conducted by Derek Williams.

It will feature the first performance of a unique, French horn concerto, written by local composer, David Machell.

David was a choral scholar at University of Cambridge and has since gone on to compose, teach and lecture in Nottingham and beyond. David composed the concerto for the orchestra’s principal horn – Robert Parker – and this is the first time he has worked with NSO.

“It’s always a joy working with orchestral players at the top of their game,” said David, who has lived in Nottinghamshire since the early 1970s.

“Although this is my first time working with NSO, I’ve known Robert for 30 years and working with him is always a pleasure.

“It’s been fantastic hearing rehearsals with a full orchestra. It’s a completely different experience hearing it live and it’s also useful for me, as a composer – orchestral players are always quick to tell me where I’ve gone wrong!

“To say that I’m looking forward to hearing it performed at St Mary’s on Saturday would be the understatement of the century – it’s a magnificent opportunity to hear a new work in a superb acoustic. It’s going to be a truly wonderful evening,” continued David.

The concert will also feature popular classics including Tchaikovsky’s final masterpiece, his Symphony No. 6, the ‘Pathetique’, and orchestral excerpts from Richard Wagner’s operatic score to The Mastersingers of Nuremberg, including the famous overture.

NSO’s conductor, Derek Williams, said: “We’re delighted to be performing in St Mary’s again with such a diverse programme – it’s a beautiful venue and is the perfect place to enjoy a summer evening of music in the city.

“I’d also like to thank David for working with us on such a fabulous piece of music – he’s created something really special and it’s something we’re very proud to be debuting in Nottingham”.

Tickets are £14, with concessions available for £12 and a special student and child ticket price of just £5. Tickets available on the door or via ticketsource.co.uk/nottinghamsymphonyorchestra.

To keep up-to-date with the orchestra’s latest concert news visit nottinghamsymphony.org.uk, follow: @NottmSymphony on Twitter or like Nottingham Symphony Orchestra on Facebook.