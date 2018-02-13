Where to see Phil Beer going it alone in Derbyshire

Respected guitarist Phil Beer has set off on his String Theory tour which vists two venues in Derbyshire over the coming few weeks.

The tour will feature material old and new, and showcase his exceptional skill on all-things-stringed.

Phil, who plays at Alstonefield Village Hall, Ashbourne, on February 24 and Chesterfield LIbrary on March 9, is one half of the award-winning folk and roots powerhouse Show of Hands. His CV drops names like Mike Oldfield, the Rolling Stones and Steve Harley.

On his solo excursions he will be delivering his unique recipe of rich vocals and flawless musicianship across a range of stringed instruments (slide, Spanish and tenor guitar, mandocello, viola, mandolin and South American Cuatro.

Alongside some Show of Hands classics, Phil will deliver his signature interpretation of much-loved folk and rock songs alongside a wealth of new material, and there’ll be the odd laugh thrown in for good measure.

Phil said: “2017 was such a busy year with the Albert Hall show, festivals and band tours. This year I’m looking forward to something a bit different. There’s something about a solo tour which makes me feel really connected with the audience. I’m also planning the release of a very special 8-disc boxset and am looking forward to sharing new material from that.”

Following the tour, Phil will be focusing on ‘Folkboat’: a project which brilliantly combines his two greatest passions – music and sailing. Then in September he’ll return to the stage as Show of Hands prepare for a busy autumn.