Viking activities offer half-term fun this week

Take your children on a voyage of discovery this half-term to learn about the Vikings at Nottingham Lakeside Arts.

Running until February 25, there will be a series of Viking-inspired activities and events for children as part of two major Viking exhibitions currently showing there.

From designing and making your own Viking artefacts, to joining a living history encampment with the venue’s own Viking woman, this is a real opportunity for children to see how the Vikings really lived.

There will also be an opportunity to get in a long ship and join children’s author Robin Price for a fun voyage through all things Viking.

Children will also be able to write their own Viking saga and share it in an interactive story writing workshop.

The programme of events over half-term will also include:

Decorating a Viking cup

Viking-inspired drumming and percussion workshop

Zine workshop with dizzy ink

Making dragon masks and bookmarks

Making a Viking shield

Viking storytelling

Viking: Rediscover the Legend is a major touring exhibition from the British Museum and York Museums Trust, which brings together significant Anglo-Saxon and Viking artefacts including some of the most well-known hoards ever discovered in the country. The exhibition closes on Sunday, March 4, so half-term week is nearly the final opportunity to see it.

The second exhibition - Danelaw Saga: Bringing Vikings Back to the East Midlands – running until Sunday, April 8 – tells the story of how the Vikings shaped the East Midlands and is based on research from the University of Nottingham’s Centre for the Study of the Viking Age.

The exhibitions and events taking place build on the University of Nottingham’s world-renowned expertise in Vikings, including one of the world’s leading experts on the Vikings, Professor Judith Jesch; the University’s Centre for the Study of the Viking Age, and the University of Nottingham’s Museum.

Clare Pickersgill, Keeper of University of Nottingham Museum says: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming families to Lakeside during February half-term. I’m particularly looking forward to the Viking Activity Day on Saturday 17 February, where visitors will be able to handle genuine and replica Viking artefacts and take part in workshops as well as seeing the exhibitions.

“With this being the penultimate week of the Viking: Rediscover the Legend exhibition, I’m hoping (and expecting) lots of families can come to Lakeside to see this wonderful exhibition before it’s too late. There’s so much going on across the week and across all of Lakeside that I’m sure visitors will have a fabulous time.”