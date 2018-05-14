Top violinist is to be guest soloist at orchestra’s Royal Concert Hall performance

The Dresden Philharmonic will be the guest performers at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, May 24, starting at 7.30pm.

Conducted by Michael Sanderling, the orchestra will be joined by top soloist Arabella Steinbacher (pictured) for a performance of Tchaikovsky‘s Violin Concerto.

The concert also features the orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s Polonaise from Eugene Onegin and Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Shotview