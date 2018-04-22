Top trio to perform Duffield concert

The May concert in the Music at Duffield season will feature flute, viola and harp music from Pelleas Ensemble.

The recital takes place on Saturday, May 12, at 7.30pm (doors open 7pm) in the Main Hall at The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield.

The programme is to include works by Maurice Ravel, Steve Roberts and Arnold Bax.

The Pelléas Ensemble was formed at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2011. In 2016, they won both the Grand Prize and the Audience Prize in the St Martin-in-the-Fields Chamber Music Competition, and in 2015 they won First Prize at the British Harp Chamber Music Competition.

This year they have won the Tillett Trust Young Artists’ Programme, and were finalists in the Royal Overseas League Chamber Music Competition.

Ticket prices are adult £15, concession £14, student £7.

Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan on 01332 843191 and also online at www.musicatduffield.com