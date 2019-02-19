Top Pearl Jam tribute show at Derby venue

Pearl Jamm bring their tribute show to The Flowerpot in Derby, February 23.

Pearl Jamm has been acclaimed as the UK’s premier tribute to Seattle’s finest, Pearl Jam.

Pearl Jamm were formed in London by five dedicated, hardworking and professional musicians, who were brought together with a love and passion for Pearl Jam.

The band puts on an exciting stage show that authentically recreates the sound, look and feel of the Seattle giants. They put their love for Pearl Jam at the heart of their performance and are guaranteed to please any fan of Pearl Jam.

Doors open at 8pm. For more, see www.rawpromo.co.uk