Top orchestra teams up with uni choir at RCH

Nottingham Trent University welcomes a world-class orchestra for the stand out show in their blockbuster concert series.

The NTU Choir joins forces with the London Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Verdi’s Requiem at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, April 28.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest classical works of all time, the performance will feature celebrated soloists Dame Sarah Connolly, Elizabeth Llewellyn, Gywn Hughes Jones, and Wojtek Gierlach.

Dame Sarah Connolly, recognised in the 2017 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to music, studied at New College Nottingham’s Clarendon campus and the mezzo-soprano returns to the city for an unmissable performance.

The London Philharmonic Orchestra, who will be conducted by NTU Director of Music, Matthew Hopkins, is recognised as one of the finest orchestras on the international stage and Nottingham will be the only Midlands date during 2018.

The event is part of the University’s International Music Series, which is taking place across 2018 to celebrate Nottingham Trent’s 175th anniversary.

Matthew Hopkins said: “This promises to be another spectacular evening of music and performing this masterpiece alongside the London Philharmonic Orchestra and celebrated soloists will be an experience our choir will never forget.”

Tickets are available from Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall box office on 0115 9895555.