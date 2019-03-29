Top names appear at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham during April
There is plenty to enjoy during April at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall
Here we bring you a selection of some of the acts coming up there over the next few weeks.
1. Comedian Rhod Gilbert
See him perform his latest stand-up show The Book of John on April 4.
2. WillNE and Stephen Tries
The Youtube stars appear at the venue on April 5 with their live show This Week On The Internet
3. Violin soloist Viktoria Mullova
She will be guest soloist in The Halle's concert at the venue on April 6, performing the Sibelius Violin Concerto
4. Into The Groove
See this 'ultimate tribute to Madonna' on April 12.
