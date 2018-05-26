Top Blondie tribute band returns to Derby venue

Blondied perform their tribute to the music of Debbie Harry and Blondie at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, June 1.

Fronted by the incredible look/sound-alike Michelle Hendriks, this is the popular band’s eagerly-awaited return to the King Street venue.

The aim of Blondied is to faithfully recreate the sound of Debbie Harry and Blondie and to recreate the excitement and power of the band onstage for new and old fans alike.

The Blondied show includes all Blondie’s hits and more, from their raucous early records right up to the slick pop/rock that has become Blondie’s trademark in the 21st century, also including some of Debbie Harry’s solo hits, such as French Kissing in the USA and I Want That Man.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk