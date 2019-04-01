Tickets up for grabs to see Notts aces Ferocious Dog play at Rock City on latest tour

Ferocious Dog are in gig action at Rock City, Nottingham, on April 27, and we have a pair of tickets up for grabs in a competition to see this top Nottinghamshire band play at the Talbot Street-based venue.

The gig is part of the acclaimed band’s Fake News And Propaganda Tour and also features special guests Holy Moly And The Crackers and Jake Martin.

Ferocious Dog perform impassioned political songs of broken Britain and are well-known for their string of politically-conscious, high octane live performances.

A chance to see Ferocious Dog playing live is not to be missed.

Click here for ticket and gig details.

However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer the following question: Rock City is on which street in Nottingham?

Email your answer, name, address and daytime contact number to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk

The prize is supplied by the promoter and you MUST agree on your entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you win.

The first correct entry drawn after 9am on April 15 will win the prize. Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on our websites.

The editor’s decision is final.

Click here for more on another music story.