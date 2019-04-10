Tickets on sale on Friday to see Tony Hadley, Marc Almond and co at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Let’s Rock Retro Winter Tour gig

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 12, to see the all new Let’s Rock Retro Winter Tour, when it comes to Motorpoint Arena Notingham on November 29.

Celebrating the best music of the 80s, Tony Hadley, Marc Almond, Jimmy Somerville and Nik Kershaw will headline the show in Nottingham.

Support acts will also include Boney M, Altered Images, Toyah, Then Jerico, Sonia, Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella, Peter Coyle ex Lotus Eaters and Dr & The Medics.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 12, with prices starting from £44.88.

All prices listed include an administration and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

You can also click here to buy them online.

