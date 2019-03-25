Tickets on sale for Sheffield City Hall and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall dates on Will Young’s autumn tour

Get your tickets to see Will Young when the chart favourite appears on his latest tour at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 22 and Sheffield’s City Hall on October 24.

They are on sale today (Friday).

The UK pop icon released brand new single All The Songs on Friday, the first track to be heard from his long-awaited seventh album Lexicon, set for release on June 14.

All The Songs arrives with an agenda-setting video directed by the legendary fashion photographer and director Rankin.

An upbeat, piano-led, dancefloor-tilted heartbreak anthem, All The Songs serves as the perfect introduction to an album built around the joy of pop music.

Will explained: “I always say that there’s no point in doing it if it’s not joyous. That’s been my motto: do it the way you want to do it.”

