Tickets go on sale on Friday to see leading Lady Gaga tribute act at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Multi award-winning tribute artist Donna Marie will star in A Star Is Born This Way, paying tribute to both the blockbuster movie A Star Is Born and pop superstar Lady Gaga.

The show will be at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Friday, November 1, with tickets on sale this Friday (April 5).

Featuring classic songs from the academy award-winning soundtrack featured in the box office smash-hit movie, Donna Marie will also go on to spectacularly recreate many of Lady Gaga’s famous stage performances. This has seen the tribute artist voted the Number One Lady Gaga tribute artist for six consecutive years.

Experience the magic as Donna Marie becomes Ally, taking you on an emotional journey with her live band, amazing dancers and her very own Jackson Maine.

Together they perform the soundtrack including the Oscar-winning song Shallow, Is That Alright and I’ll Never Love Again.

Adam Kelbie, who plays Jackson Maine, and Donna Marie both met while starring on BBC One’s music competition show All Together Now in 2018. As a duo, they provide the perfect depiction of Ally and Jackson Maine.

The show then transforms into a stage production which celebrates and faithfully recreates Lady Gaga’s biggest and most memorable hits such as Bad Romance, Just Dance, Poker Face, Applause, Telephone and Born This Way.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, April 5, priced at £29.20. All prices listed include admin and facility fee.

Click here for more on how to get hold of the tickets.

You can also call via 0843 373 3000 or get them in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Click here for another music-related story.