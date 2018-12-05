Tickets go on sale on Friday to see James bring new tour to Nottingham

Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall is to host one of the dates on the newly announced Living In Extraordinary Times tour by James.

The hugely popular band will visit some of the UK’s best known and iconic venues, including the Royal Concert Hall on March 12. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 7.

The band will be performing some of their well-loved classic hits alongside new material from their most recent Top 10 album Living In Extraordinary Times.

In a typical non-conventional James style, the band will be ‘supporting themselves’ in a special 30 minute acoustic set before their famed storming electric main show.

James frontman Tim Booth explained: “So for this smaller venue March tour we intend to split the gig up into a 30min’ish “pin drop”, bars closed, acoustic set - followed by an electric set after the interval.”

Tickets for the March 2019 tour will go on general sale at 9.30am on December 7 and will be available from https://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/james and https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/James-tickets/artist/741201

A new range of merchandise with exclusive album bundles are also launched today, and provide instant access to the band’s tour presale from Thursday, December 6. Fans who buy (or have already bought) the new album Living In Extraordinary Times from the official James store will also receive access to this presale. More information is at www.wearejames.com/store.