Tickets go on sale later this week for Carey’s Nottingham date

Christmas has come early for fans of global superstar Mariah Carey after she announced three UK dates for later this year, including one at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 9.

She will be performing in this country as part of her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour to Europe this December.

Tickets for the gigs go on sale on Friday, June 8.

A breathtaking performance dovetailing Mariah Carey’s most celebrated and adored festive anthems and classic catalogue, All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour is the perfect gift for Christmas.

After dazzling audiences last year, All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour received standout and rave reviews from critics and fans alike following it’s inaugural performance on the continent.

The singer has topped the charts globally and has played to packed audiences in stadiums and arenas around the world. Her combination of stellar talents has inspired her dedicated fans in almost every country and set new standards for excellence in the music industry.

Tickets for the Mariah Carey All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour go on sale at 9am on Friday June 8, at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/mariah-carey via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.