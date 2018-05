Derby Concert Orchestra members make the first of their two annual visits to perform at St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth on Saturday, May 19, starting at 7.30pm.

The concert features three pieces: Stravinsky’s Symphonies of Wind Instruments, Respighi’s Fountains Of Romes and Sibelius’s Symphony No 1.

The pieces will be conducted by Jonathan Trout (Sibelius and Stravinsky) and Ed Temple (Respighi).

Tickets are available on the door, from orchestra members or from www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk