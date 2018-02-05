Three of the best at The Diamond this weekend

The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield plays host to a Blondie tribute show on Friday, February 9.

Entry to the Stoney Street venue will be £6 members/£7.50 non-members.

Then, on Saturday, February 10, Made of Candy will perform an acclaimed Robbie Williams tribute show. (Admission £7 members/£8.50 non-members)

Finally, the Stumble Brothers perform on Sunday, February 11. This talented local band will be supported by Pretty Babs. Members are £3/non-members £4.

For more details, go to www.thediamonduk.com