Dark Lightning have a busy weekend of gigging ahead of them.

On Friday, April 27, you can see the band in action at the Tramway Tavern, Brampton, from 9pm.

Then, on Saturday, April 28, Blue Bell, Alfreton, is the venue for the next Dark Lightning performance, again starting at 9pm.

Finally, on Sunday, April 29, they will be playing at the Conservative Club, Eastwood, from 3pm.