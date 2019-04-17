This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, April 18
Georgia Mancio. Chesterfield Jazz Club.
Bloxx. The Venue, Derby.
The Take That Experience. Buxton Opera House.
Royal Rock Night. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
The Undercover Hippy. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Friday, April 19
ziPt. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Buddies. Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.
Tin Man. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Danny Barton. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Dave Bingham. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Lil Jim. The Boat, Cromford.
Let’s Hang on. Buxton Opera House.
The Rascals. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
UB40 Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Noise & the Naive, Bad Idea (UK), and Pet Crow. Dub:rek Studios, Derby.
Saturday, April 20
Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.
ziPt. The Peacock, Brampton.
Amy Carnell. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.
Glitz. Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.
Reasons to be Cheerful. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Tuesday Moore. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Alfreton.
Zee. Brimington Social Club, Brimington.
P. J. Devlin. Old Whittington Welfare, Derby.
Katrice. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Michael Upton. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Definately Mightbe. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
United In Fuzz. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
80s Mania. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Lady Rose. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The Burritos. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Descaradas. The Remarkable Hare, Matlock.
Billy Walton Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Grawl!x. Dub:rek /studios, Derby.
Sunday, April 21
Lance Gold. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Old Whittington.
Karl Howard. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Alfreton.
Katya. Old Whittington Welfare, Derby.
Paul and Carla. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Monday, April 22
The Grits. 4pm, Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.
7 Day Weekend. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Tuesday, April 23
Mark Chadwick. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Wednesday, April 24
Wayne Smith. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.
Warren Dewitt. North Wingfield MW Social Club, North Wingfield.