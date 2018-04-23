Talented collective ready for Nottingham gig in May

BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Winners Ímar will play Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre on Wednesday, May 9.

Following a stellar start to the year with sold-out performances at the Celtic Connections Festival in Glasgow and the Serbian National Theatre in Novi Sad, as well as taking home the Horizon Award at 2018’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, Ímar will be touring in May.

Featuring current and former members of Mànran, RURA, Talisk, Barrule, Cara, Mabon and The Lowground, whose collectively-crammed trophy cabinet includes a BBC Young Folk Award and several All-Britain/All-Ireland titles, Glasgow-based five-piece Ímar have quickly established a name for themselves in their own right.

With recent appearances at Denmark’s Tønder Festival and Canada’s Celtic Colours Festival under their belt, and after two nominations in the 2017 Scots Trad Award for Album of the Year and Best Live Act, they recently emerged from recording their second album with a new energy and fresh tunes for their upcoming tour.

Uilleann piper Ryan Murphy said “We’re so excited to be heading to Nottingham this May, to kick off our tour of the UK. When the band got together we weren’t really sure what would come of it, but as soon as we all sat down to play together properly, it just worked.

“We’re going back to the music we started out playing – which is ultimately the reason why we’re all here as musicians, and it’s so special to be able to share that with audiences all over the UK.”

For more, see www.lakesidearts.org.uk