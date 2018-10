A charity concert is to take place in Swanwick on Saturday, October 13.

St. Andrew’s Church in Swanwick is the venue for the concert, to be presented by the Inner Wheel Club of Alfreton, with performances from the Sonara Singers and guest baritone David Weston.

Starting at 7.30pm, the event is in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Advance tickets are available at £8 by contacting pennyriggott@gmail.com or you can pay £10 for tickets on the door.