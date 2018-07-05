Summer concert for Derby Bach Choir

Derby Bach Choir will be performing in a summer concert on Saturday, July 14, at Derby Grammar School, starting at 7.30pm.

The school is situated on Rykneld Road in Littleover, Derby.

The members of the acclaimed and popular choir will be singing well-known choruses from operas by a wide range of composers. These range from Handel to Verdi, all accompanied by Tom Corfield on the piano.

Soloists appearing in this concert are Gilian Von Fragstein, Anabelle Pepper and Tom Stanyard.

Audience members are welcome to bring picnics to enjoy in the grounds of Derby Grammar School before the concert. The gates open at 6pm. Non-alcoholic Pimms will be available to buy before the concert and during the interval (first glass free for all ticket holders). While the concert doesn’t have a licence to sell alcohol at the venue, people are free to bring their own to enjoy with their picnic.

Tickets are £15, £5 for students, and accompanied under 16s are free. They can be obtained from Foulds, Irongate, or from the Derby Bach Choir website at www.derbybachchoir.com